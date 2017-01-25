Is ZTE Blade V8 Lite in the pipeline?

Looks like ZTE is all geared up to set a benchmark in 2017. Yes, ZTE may unveil a new smartphone namely, ZTE Blade V8 Lite.

It's just a few handful days ago that ZTE announced its Blade V8 and Blade V8 Pro and now the Chinese multinational company is prepping up to unveil yet another smartphone in the Blade V8 line up. The rumored smartphone is said to be named - ZTE Blade V8 Lite.

If the rumors are to be trusted upon, this ZTE smartphone has already received Wi-Fi certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA). So, does this predict that ZTE Blade V8 Lite is in the pipeline very soon?

The leaked listing reveals that the rumored ZTE smartphone is expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat and come with the latest software updates. Other than this, there's no such information revealed on the smartphone.

Well, it should be noted that ZTE as of yet hasn't revealed any information on unveiling the Blade V8 Lite anytime soon. So, the launch, features and all the other details remains a secret as of now.

