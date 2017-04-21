itel Mobile launches 4G VoLTE enabled Wish A21 smartphone at Rs. 5,390

itel Mobile, a part of Chinese mobile manufacturer Transsion Holding, has expanded its 4G smartphone portfolio by launching Wish A21, the latest entrant in its 'Wish' series. Equipped with 4G VoLTE, iTel Wish A21 is an entry-level Android handset priced at Rs. 5,390 in the Indian market.

iTel Wish A21 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and packs in 1 GB of RAM to support multitasking. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHz Quad core processor. There is a 4.5-inch FWVGA display, which is backed by a 2,000 mAh battery unit.

iTel claims that the battery offers 24 hours of 2G talktime, 12-hour 3G talktime, 8 hours of 4G talktime, and 182 hours of standby time.

The smartphone also comes loaded with a 5MP Autofocus main camera equipped with flash, face detection, as well as beauty mode. For selfies and video calling, you get a 2MP front camera.

The USP of iTel Wish A21 is its ability to support dual social media accounts; dual WhatsApp, dual Instagram, and dual Facebook and the fact that it is an SOS-enabled smartphone.

Besides, you also get an auto-call recorder and preinstalled Xender for file sharing. iTel Wish A21 comes with 8GB storage space, which is expandable by up to 32GB via microSD card.

For connectivity, iTel Wish A21 offers Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, and GPS. The product package includes a charger, a hands-free set, 3-layer screen film, data cable, and protective back cover.