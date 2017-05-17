itel Mobile revealed Wish A41+ smartphone with 4G experience

We have seen how itel Mobile has been successful after launching its Wish A41 and Wish A21 smartphones. Now, the company has revealed another smartphone by name Wish A41+, offering 4G connectivity in it.

Regarding this launch, Sudhir Kumar, CEO, itel Mobile India, says, "The thirst for technology amongst Indians is simply unquenchable. This can be understood by the fact that when provided with viable options, even the first-time users across socioeconomic classes prefer leapfrogging to the newest technology rather than advancing in succession."

He adds, "At itel Mobile, we ensure that we match this spirit of the country with best-in-class offerings that are abreast with the ongoing digitization within the country. Wish A41+ is yet another technological marvel in our 4G portfolio of hi-tech, value-plus devices offering extraordinary speed and performance to Indian consumers."

Feature-intensive product The Wish A41+ smartphone is a VoLTE- and ViLTE-enabled 4G device which can be considered as an intensive product with unmatched speed and best-in-class multitasking capabilities. With hard-to-find OTG support, the phone is priced at INR 6,590, and made available in attractive colors of Mocha and Champagne. Software end Wish A41+ runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and powered by a 2 GB RAM and 1.3 GHz Quad Core processor. It comes with a SmartKey - a push button which allows you to capture pictures, activate torch and perform in-call actions along with other functionalities. Also Read: Tecno launches 5 smartphones in India with anti-oil fingerprint sensor With a 5-inch FWVGA display, it is housed by a 2,400 mAh battery. Sporting a 5MP autofocus rear camera and a front camera with front flash, it offers 16GB internal storage option which can be expanded up to 32 GB. Faster and Easier texting The Wish A41+ includes features such as SOS and SwiftKey - which in turn helps you in faster and easier texting with multiple regional language support. The smartphone's complete package comes with 3-layer screen film, battery, charger, a hands-free set, data cable, and protective back cover.