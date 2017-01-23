itel mobile unveils itel1518 with 4G VoLTE support at Rs. 7,550

itel kick-starts 2017 by launching it1518 smartphone under its Selfie Pro series with a price tag of Rs. 7,550.

The brand new itel smartphone - it1518 is said to be the perfect way for the selfie lovers out there. Hence, checking out the camera specs, it1518 houses an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front facing camera along with a 5P lens and F2.0 aperture. These features in terms of optics let the users have access to the best picture quality with wide angle, autofocus, face detection and face beauty features as well.

Display wise, the itel Selfie Pro flaunts a textured sleek body, with a 5-inch HD IPS display, and is backed by a 2,500 mAh battery. The smartphone is available in three color variants which include - black, white and champagne.

With regards to the specs, the newly announced itel smartphone is powered by the latest 1.3 GHz MediaTek quad-core processor and also runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Not only that, the handset also offers unlimited network accessibility with 4G VoLTE connectivity and 2GB RAM. These features enable the smartphone to facilitate high-speed multitasking capability and smooth operating experience.

In term of the storage capability, it1518 comes packed with 8GB inbuilt storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. Well, about the availability, the itel has not mentioned anything on that note as of yet.

