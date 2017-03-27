itel Wish A41, 4G VoLTE smartphone is out: Specs, price, and more

With the increase in the number of affordable 4G VoLTE phones in India, itel Mobiles has announced the launch of one such phone. Dubbed itel Wish A41, this smartphone is priced at Rs. 5,840.

The itel Wish A41 comes with several features aimed at the users' security, convenience, and more. The device has been launched in three different color variants such as Champagne, Rose Gold, and Calx. The smartphone has common specifications as most of the other budget phones in the entry-level price segment. The itel phone boots on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system as most of its counterparts.

The itel phone has Multiple Account app and SmartKey. The former lets users log in to the social media apps including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp with two different accounts. SmartKey enables users to perform actions such as taking pictures and screenshots with a single click.

The itel phone boasts of a 5-inch FWVGA display and is equipped with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB RAM. There is 8GB of internal storage space that can be expanded up to 32GB using a micro SD card slot.

On the imaging front, the itel Wish A41 is fitted with a 5MP main snapper at its rear with auto focus and a 2MP front-facing selfie camera as well. The interesting thing is that both these sensors are accompanied by flash for better low light results. When it comes to connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. A 2,400mAh battery powers this phone from within.