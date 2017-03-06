iVOOMi to enter India with affordable smartphones

On one hand where Chinese internet and technology conglomerate LeEco is planning to exit from India, but on the other hand another company form China, iVOOMi is all set to enter the Indian market with the launch of four smartphones priced between Rs 4000-Rs 10,000.

iVOOMi will unveil iV505 as their first smartphone in Indian Market in the month of March, priced at Rs. 3,999. iV505 provides high-end features - Jio ready 4G VoLTE SIM cards on both the slots, flash charge technology, and Android Marshmallow 6.0 which is unique to smartphones in this price range.

Furthermore, it has 3000 mAh battery which supports flash charging to provide an extra-long battery life.

Bradley Yan, Global Business Head, iVoomi said, "iVOOMi has established high-trust and credibility of consumers and clients globally through its path breaking innovation, customisation and high-quality services. We are committed to establishing iVOOMi in the Indian market with our innovative products loaded with highly valued SmartMe OS (Customized OS) & features at an affordable price. We are committed to continuously deliver better user experience at disruptive prices to the aspirational Indian consumers."

Currently, the company currently is focussing on on "Online-only" strategy and therefore, has tied up with Shopclues.

Speaking about the partnership, Nitin Sharma, Senior Director-Categories, ShopClues said, "ShopClues has always stayed ahead of the curve with innovative product launches that appeal to our discerning customer base. The iV505 from iVoomi is equipped with the ground-breaking Quick-Charge feature, which is a first in this budget segment. It also comes with a qHD display, is user-friendly and an absolute value for money, a promise that ShopClues has time and again delivered on, through its products. We are certain that ShopClues customers are going to be delighted with the easy accessibility that we've provided to them for this outstanding line of devices."

Meanwhile the company has a broader plan for Indian market and intent to establish its R&D and Manufacturing unit in India by 2019. iVOOMi is currently working with key brands from Europe , Russia, South East Asia and Asian countries.

iVoomi is a Hong Kong based brand of SUNTEX, founded in 2001, with factories and branches in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Dubai, and Ethiopia.