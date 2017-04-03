iVoomi iV SMART 4G launched at Rs 2,799, has Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Chinese brand iVoomi failed to get much attention with the launch of its first smartphone iVOOMi iV505. However, that hasn't deterred the company from launching a new budget smartphone in India.

Named as iVooMi iV SMART 4G, it comes in Black color and is a Shopclues exclusive. The device sports a 4-inch WVGA (480 x 854p) display and is powered by a 1.2 GHz Quad-Core processor and Mali 400 GPU teamed with 512MB of RAM. Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system, it has an internal storage of 4GB which can be expanded through a micro SD card(up to 32GB).

In terms of optics, the handset ships with a 2-megapixel auto-focus camera with LED flash on the back, along with a 0.3-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. It packs an 1800 mAh battery that can get you through a day's use.

Connectivity suite offers Dual SIM, 4G with VoLTE support, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, micro-USB port and FM radio. Weighing at 120 grams, the device measures 125 x 64.5 x 10.8 mm.

The iVOOMi iV505 smartphone, which was launched last month, comes with a 5-inch IPS display and is powered by a 1.3GHz Quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM. It ships with an internal storage of 8GB with an expandable microSD card (up to 128GB).

The device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is equipped with a 3000mAh battery with flash charge technology. Camera-wise, the phone sports a 5-megapixel camera on both the rear and the front.

Connectivity options include Dual SIM, 4G with VoLTE support, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, micro-USB port and FM radio.