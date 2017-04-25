iVoomi Me and Me 1+ smartphones launched at Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,999 in India

iVoomi, another Chinese smartphone manufacturer, entered the India smartphone market with the launch of its budget smartphone iV505 at the beginning of March. While the smartphone failed to gather much attention, without being deterred, the company recently launched its iV SMART 4G, another budget smartphone in the market.

Now yet again, as the company has plans to establish itself as a premier provider of feature-packed smartphones at a budget-friendly price, iVoomi has launched two new smartphones, the Me and Me 1+ smartphones in the country. The affordable smartphones will be available on Shopclues from midnight of April 25 and will cost Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively.

As for the smartphones, iVoomi Me comes with a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels and features 2.5D curved glass design. The smartphone is powered by 1.2GHz quad-core processor which is coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory. The storage can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. iVoomi Me runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

This model sports a 5MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and it also comes with Fast Charging support. iVoomi Me is available in black color option.

Coming to iVoomi Me 1+, this model also features a 5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280x20 pixels along with 2.5D curved glass design. The smartphone is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

As for the cameras, the Me 1+ features an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera. The handset is backed by a 3000mAh battery and also comes with Flash/Fast charge 2.0 technology. This variant is available in Rose Gold color.

Interestingly, both Me and Me 1+ models are 4G VoLTE-enabled and can be upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat.

