iVOOMi starts rolling out OTA update for iVOOMi Me1+ smartphone

iVOOMi, a Chinese electronics major OEM/ODM who has just entered the Indian smartphone market has now released its first firmware update for its recently launched Me1+ smartphone.

Well, the new update brings bug fixes that have been existing in the software. Moreover, the new update is specifically aimed at providing hassle free experience to its customers. As such, the latest OTA propels the system performance, fixes the issues related to hearing, brings enhanced voice quality and improves the overall camera performance.

The company says that the problem with the heating dissipation of the smartphone has also been taken care off with this update. An additional layer is built to optimize the heating and improve the system performance.

Additionally, the new update also ensures seamless and satisfactory user experience. How? The new update calibrates and optimizes the touch issue, and improves the overall functionality on the Me1+. The company is further promising to improvise the user experience by conducting consistent technological developments.

Just to recall, Me1+ was launched in India in April 2017 for Rs 4,999. It features a 5-inch HD IPS (Resolution: 1280x720 pixels) with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a 2GB RAM + 1.2 GHz Quad Core Processor. It has 16GB internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The dual SIM 4G enabled smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.