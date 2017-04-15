iWorld announces an attractive discount of Rs. 20,010 on iPhone 7

Have you ever thought of buying the latest Apple iPhone 7? Are you residing in Delhi? Then here is a great news for you. Now you can buy iPhone 7 with a huge discount of Rs. 20,010 from specific stores in Delhi.

iWorld store located in Delhi NCR region is offering this discount on iPhone 7 of 32GB variant. That is, now you can grab this phone for just Rs. 39,990 whose original price is over Rs. 50,000. If you think it is a good deal, then you can head to the iWorld store located in Khan Market (New Delhi), Aerocity (Gurugram) and Logix City Centre (Noida).

Not just iPhone 7, they are also offering the similar kind of discounts on MacBook Air as well. Yes, the MacBook Air which is of Rs. 80,900 is now available for a discount of Rs. 30,910 which makes the final price tag look like Rs. 49,990.

There is another important thing to be noted here. Apple has released the Red color variant of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Special Edition in 128GB and 256 GB as a support to build AIDS-free generation. Even these new edition phones are made available in the stores mentioned above.

When so many exciting offers are given on Apple products, it is surely going to grab the attention of Delhi residents. So if you have any plans of visiting those stores, it is better to check with them before actually going there since there is a chance of products going out of stock.