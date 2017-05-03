Meet Jelly, the smallest 4G smartphone with Android Nougat

When you see a smartphone with a small 3-inch screen, you might feel nostalgic thinking of the old days. If you like those phones with a small display, then the new smartphone called Jelly might really impress you.

The Jelly is made by Unihertz, a Shanghai-based company. Well, Jelly is the smallest 4G smartphone in the market. It measures 92.3 x 43 x 13.3 mm in dimensions. Surprisingly, this smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and adorns a small 2.45-inch display. Notably, this is a Kickstarter project starting today. It comes in two variants - Jelly and Jelly Pro. These will be convenient models for those who want a small-sized smartphone.

A small display The Jelly and Jelly Pro smartphones are fitted with a small 2.45-inch TFT screen that provides a resolution of 240 x 432 pixels. Given the overall dimension of this phone, it makes sense to have such a small display. Quad-core SoC This smartphone is equipped with a quad-core processor clocked at 1.1GHz under its hood. The maker of the chipset is not known for now. The device makes use of a 950mAh battery to keep it running. RAM and storage are different While there is not much difference between the Jelly and Jelly Pro, these phones vary based on the RAM and storage capacity. The Jelly comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage capacity whereas the Jelly Pro makes use of 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. Also read: Best Smartphones to buy in May 2017 4G VoLTE support Both the Jelly and Jelly Pro support 4G VoLTE and have two nano SIM card slots. There is an 8P rear snapper and a 2MP selfie camera as well on board. Kickstarter project The Jelly smartphones are not meant to compete with the smartphones that exist in the market. These can be used as a secondary phone just for the basic functionality. For now, it is a Kickstarter project and Unihertz has pledged to reach a revenue goal of $30,000. Price and availability The Jelly and Jelly Pro are priced starting from $59 (approx. Rs. 3,700) and will start shipping from August in three color choices - Pearl White, Sky Blue and Space Black.

