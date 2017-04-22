Jivi Mobiles to invest Rs. 200 crore in new facilities

The mobile division of Magicon Impex Jivi Mobiles is setting up two new facilities in the country with an investment of Rs. 200 crore.

"Jivi Mobiles has taken a major step in the direction of realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision of 'Make in India' by setting up two new facilities with an investment of Rs. 200 crores," the company said in a statement.

It said that the first factory is in Mahipalpur, New Delhi built up on an area of 15000 sq. ft. which would cater to the North and East India demand and second facility is located in Lonavla, Maharashtra to cater to the South and Western parts of the country and they would be operational in the coming months.

Pankaj Anand, CEO, Jivi Mobiles said that "the purpose of setting up these manufacturing facilities is to save on the imports duties and hence cut on the manufacturing cost by 10-15 percent. We would pass on the benefit to our customers."

Meanwhile, the company has also expanded its feature phones with the launch of Sumo T3000 at Rs. 1490 in India. The new phone comes with a powerful battery of 3600 mAh, which can last up to a battery life of 50 days, the company claims.

"We have taken a thoughtful step in catering to the needs of the less privileged section of the society. We are the only company in India to offer the scheme of "double assurance policy" in which our customers are not only secured for 111 days but also have a replacement for their screens in case it gets broken for any functional reason," said Anand.

The device has features like the camera with flash, auto call record, mobile tracker, GPRS, WAP, speed Dial, calculator, blacklist, contacts import/export to a memory card and pre-loaded games.