John McAfee Privacy Phone to be launched this year

If privacy is the biggest concern for you, then here is a great news. John McAfee announced a new phone by the name 'John McAfee Privacy Phone' which is said to be the world's most hack-proof phone.

Just by hearing the name itself, we can make out how strongly the security features will be embedded in this upcoming device. The company said that this phone will be launched this year. We have seen how the security software developed by this company has been appreciated by everyone around. So, we can expect the same commitment by the company when it comes to this new privacy phone.

The John McAfee Privacy Phone, by MGT - first prototype. World's first truly private smartphone. You gonna love it. pic.twitter.com/n06CuO3Jay — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) April 25, 2017

Let us see how this phone stands out from other smartphones which have been released this year.

John McAfee Privacy Phone comes with the hardware switches at the back of it which will allow users to disconnect the battery, Wi-Fi antennas, the camera, Bluetooth, geolocation, and the microphone. This phone runs on Android Operating System and will be priced at $1,100 which comes around Rs. 70,700.

Regarding this phone, MGT says, "The base phone will be procured as an OEM model using the Android operating system, and then modified using the skills of MGT's cyber security team. It also will not allow the phone to connect to a Stingray or any other IMSI-catcher device. In addition, it contains a Web search anonymiser."

McAfee says, "It is Version 1... It is not hack proof but it does give the user enormous power over his or her privacy and it is light years ahead of the BlackPhone or any other phone claiming to be secure. "Version 2 will be available in the summer of 2018. It will be as hack proof as humanly possible."

The complete specification of this phone is not yet known. For now, we just know that it runs on Android and comes with physical switches. Let us wait for some more days until rumors and leaks start pouring out online about this hack-proof device.