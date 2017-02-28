Jolla and Sony join hands to roll out Sailfish OS to Xperia phones

At the ongoing MWC 2017, Jolla, the Sailfish OS maker announced that it will offer support for the Xperia devices. Going by the announcement made by Jolla, the Sailfish OS for the Sony smartphones will be released starting with the Xperia X. Also, there will be more Sailfish OS compatible devices in the future.

The Sailfish OS is already available for a variety of devices. Now Jolla has tied up with Sony and the company's Open Device Platform for better compatibility. To use the official version of the device, users need to wait for a considerable time as it will not be out until the end of the second quarter of this year.

Moreover, the company has granted exclusive rights and license to develop a Chinese OS based on Sailfish OS. With the same, the Sailfish China consortium will develop smartphones, TV, smartwatches, IoT, and automobile products based on Sailfish OS. Given that, the Sailfish consortium is all set to invest $250 million for the development of Chinese OS.