Josh Mobiles Launches Mint Feature Phone Priced at Rs. 995

Josh Mobiles one of the leading players, introducing new age mobile phones in the entry level segment, brings another extension to its feature phone portfolio with the launch of its latest 'Mint' which is all about long battery life paired with the right entertainment value. With the announcement of its latest feature phone, Josh expands its foothold in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, who seek for quality yet budgeted phones with longer life.

With Compact design and bold looks, Mint sports a curvy polished body which makes the design look attractive. Its bright 1.8inch screen display gives a clearer viewing experience which is further enhanced with the VGA Camera which is supported with video recording.

The Dual Sim phones also features auto call recording facility, enabled with Bluetooth and GPRS, the phones also offers, easy access to the internet. Additional features such as wireless FM radio with recording not only lets you tune into your favorite local FM station, but also records your favorite songs without connecting any earphones.

Lastly, its 8GB memory support enhances your multimedia experience and provides uninterrupted entertainment.

In terms of the battery Mint packs a huge 1000Mah battery, delivering an exceptional talking and stand by time. For user convenience, it comes with a built-in LED torch, that radiates perfect brightness for emergency use.

At Rs. 995/- Mint aims to enhance the needs and usage of feature phones in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities, which is driven by productive calling paired with entertainment. Josh Mint is available in black and White, with leading retail and etail stores in India.

