Journalists Padampati Sharma and Vivek Shukla to do cricket commentary on UC news

UCWeb, an Alibaba Mobile Business Group company, yesterday announced Padampati Sharma and Vivek Shukla as official commentators for its news platform, UC News.

The renowned journalists will give their expert opinions, insights and sharp analysis of the final matches of the eighth edition of Global Cricket Championship being held in England and Wales on 14th, 15th and 18th June 2017.For those who are not aware, Padampati Sharma and Vivek Shukla have been closely associated with active journalism for over three decades and have worked with major media houses like Dainik Jagran, Amar Ujala, The Times of India, etc.

"Indians love cricket and technology platforms like UC News are playing a crucial role in amplifying it and making it a shared phenomenon. We are committed to bring an enriching experience to our users and in line with the same announce Padampati Sharma and Vivek Shukla as official commentators on UC News," said Bruce Zuo, Head-UC News We-Media, Alibaba Mobile Business Group during the announcement.

Vivek Shukla said, "I feel honoured and appreciate We-Media for giving me an opportunity to bring ongoing Cricket tournament's insights to the large base of cricket fans. I look forward to introducing a unique experience to the UC News users and help them stay updated on the key happenings on- ground."

"I am excited to be in this phase of life where I get to connect with millions of users on UC News who share the common interest in Cricket," added Padampati Sharma, Senior Sports Journalist and UC News We-Media Blogger.