Karbonn Aura 4G launched in India for Rs. 5290

Homegrown smartphone manufacturer Karbonn yesterday launched its new smartphone 'Aura 4G' in India. As suggested by the name itself, the device offers 4G VoLTE support, which is its most highlighted feature. Priced at Rs. 5290, the Karbonn Aura 4G will be available in two color variants: Coffee-Champagne and Blue-Champagne.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the dual-SIM smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD display with the resolution of 720×1280 pixels. The heart of the device is a quad-core processor, which is clocked at 1.3GHz. In terms of storage, it has a 1GB of RAM coupled with 8GB of default storage. The storage space can be further expanded up to 32GB through a microSD card.

On the software front, the Karbonn Aura 4G runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. Coming to the optics part, the smartphone bears an 8MP primary shooter at the back accompanied by a LED flash. Likewise, there is a decent 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. In addition to this, the device draws its energy from a 2150mAh battery.

Its connectivity suite offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Karbonn Aura 4G measures 141×72.9×8mm and weighs 138 grams.

Back in March, the company launched another handset named Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G in the similar price range. While most of its specifications are more or less same as the latest Karbonn Aura 4G, the letter has upgraded cameras.

With the existence of so many budget smartphones, we don't know if buyers will find this new phone from Karbonn appealing enough.