Karbonn Aura Note 2, entry-level Android Nougat smartphone launched at Rs. 6,490

One of the domestic smartphone manufacturers in India, Karbonn Mobiles has come up with an entry-level smartphone. The latest launch from the company is the Karbonn Aura Note 2.

Karbonn has launched this smartphone at a price of Rs. 6,490 in the country. The device comes in two color options - Black-Champagne and Coffee-Champagne. The Karbonn Aura Note 2 is claimed to be incorporated with an AI engine that lets users compare prices of outfits and accessories available on different e-commerce portals and pick the best deal.

Talking about the specifications, the Karbonn Aura Note 2 is fitted with a 5.5-inch HD 720p display. Under its hood, the device is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core processor. This processor is coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB default memory capacity. This storage space can be expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card.

Interestingly, the Karbonn smartphone is based on Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box. The device has a 13MP main snapper with autofocus and LED flash. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with fixed focus.

On the connectivity front, the Karbonn Aura Note 2 is packed with features such as dual SIM, Bluetooth, 4G and micro USB port. Notably, this smartphone is compatible with VR glasses too. The entire package gets the juice from a 2900Ah battery Li-Ion battery, which is claimed to provide up to 8 hours of talk time and up to 192 hours of standby time.

As mentioned above, the Karbonn device is integrated with the Fashion app that lets users look out for the outfit they want just by clicking a picture of the same.