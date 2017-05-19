Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus with 4000mAh battery launched for Rs. 5,790

Last week, Karbonn announced the launch of the Aura 4G smartphone. Today, the company has come up with yet another entry-level smartphone dubbed Aura Power 4G Plus. This device is priced at Rs. 5,790.

Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus has been launched in two color options - Grey and Champagne. The device carrying a price tag of Rs. 5,790 comes with a free protective cover as well. Like many other budget smartphones in the market, this one from Karbonn's stable also comes packed with 4G VoLTE support and has basic specifications for a device of this pricing.

The Karbonn smartphone is fitted with an HD 720p display and equips a quad-core 1.3GHz processor of an unknown chipset. The processor is paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB of default memory capacity. The 16GB storage can be expanded further up to 32GB with the help of a microSD card.

Fueled by Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, the Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus smartphone has a 5MP main snapper at its rear along with dual-led flash. Up front, the device has another 5MP selfie camera also accompanied with LED flash.

The connectivity aspects bundled with the Karbonn phone include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth 4.0. There is a 4000mAh battery that powers the device from within. This capacious battery is said to offer up to 400 hours of standby time and up to 16 hours of talk time to the Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus.

In comparison to the previously launched Karbonn Aura 4G, this smartphone has increased default storage capacity and is powered by a juicier battery. Notably, the Aura 4G runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow but has a better 8MP rear snapper on board.

From the constant launches, it looks like Karbonn is on a launch spree of releasing 4G VoLTE capable budget smartphones in the market.