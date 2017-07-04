Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G with BHIM app and fingerprint sensor launched at Rs. 5,290

Karbonn Mobiles, the domestic manufacturer has announced a new smartphone called Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G. The USP of this smartphone is the UPI integration as it is preloaded with the BHIM app. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor to authenticate payments.

The Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G is priced at Rs. 5,290. It is an entry-level smartphone and is available for sale starting from this week via the offline stores pan India. Being a budget smartphone, this one from Karbonn comes fitted with a 5-inch HD 720p IPS display and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

The hardware aspects include a 1.25GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB RAM. The device comes with 8GB storage capacity that can be further expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card.

The Karbonn smartphone features a 5MP rear camera with flash and autofocus and a 5MP front facer for selfies and video calling. On the connectivity front, the Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G smartphone is bundled with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, and micro USB port. A 2300mAh battery powers the smartphone from within.

Talking about its highlight that is the UPI integration, the Karbonn smartphone is preloaded with the BHIM app, which has been optimized for a better user experience and performance. The app has been integrated at the firmware level to make it secure. Also, the fingerprint sensor on board the K9 Kavach 4G smartphone is touted to be highly secure.

Apart from UPI integration, the Karbonn smartphone comes with eKYC and Aadhaar authentication and access to e-Gov and Digilocker services, the ability to carry out transactions from the phonebook itself, make payments within the messenger apps and other bill payment as well as utility services.