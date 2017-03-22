Karbonn launced Aura Sleek 4G and Aura Note 4G Budget Smartphones

Karbonn Mobiles, a telecommunications company in India recently added two new budget smartphones to its 4G series. Called as Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G and Aura Note 4G, both the phones support 4G connectivity and priced at Rs 5,290 and Rs 6,890 respectively.

The Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G comes with FWVGA IPS display of 5-inch with a resolution of 854x480 pixels. The phone is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core processor and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage which can also be expanded further up to 32GB via microSD card. So, the memory will not be an issue for the buyers.

This Dual SIM Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G is also packed a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and 2-megapixel front camera. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB are the connectivity options included. With a 2000mAh Li-ion battery, it promises 8 hours of talk time at 2G and 4hours at 4G. It is also said to be compatible with VR Glasses.

On the other hand, the Karbonn Aura Note 4G comes with 5.5-inch HD display with 720x1280 resolution. Powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core processor, it runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It has 2GB of RAM and offered with 16GB of storage, which can be expanded using microSD up to 32GB. It is also a Dual SIM phone offered by Karbonn.

Also, Aura Note 4G sports a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. This device is powered by a larger battery of 2,800mAh. The Karbonn Aura Sleek 4G is available in champagne white, black and gray color variants, whereas the Aura Note 4G comes in Matt black and Metallic Champagne color, with a matte finish option.