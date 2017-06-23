Lafee 3310, a Nokia 3310 clone is priced at just Rs. 600

Nokia 3310 (2017) that was unveiled at the MWC 2017 in February went on sale in different markets over the past few months.

This Nokia feature phone was released in India last month at Rs. 3,310 and is available via the retail stores across the country. This price point might set you back from buying the Nokia 3310. But there is no need to worry as there are a handful of Nokia 3310 clones in the market at a much cheaper price point.

Recently, we saw Nokia 3310 look alikes such as Darago 3310 and Micromax X1i that are pretty inexpensive. Even the VKWorld Z3310 is Nokia 3310 clone that is awaiting its release. Now, there is yet another device that has joined the bandwagon. Well, the talk is about the Lafee 3310, which has been spotted on the AWOK website.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

A Nokia 3310 look alike The Lafee 3310 resembles the Nokia 3310 (2017) in terms of looks and that's why it is said to be the clone to the newly launched feature phone. Similar to the HMD offering, this one also comes in four color options - Yellow, Orange, Light Grey and Blue. Not much difference in terms of specs On the specifications front, the Lafee 3310 boasts a 1.77-inch TFT display. It also features a VGA camera at its rear accompanied with LED flash. It is a dual-SIM smartphone that supports expandable storage up to 16GB with the help of a microSD card. From the listing spotted online, this feature seems to support FM Radio and Bluetooth as well. Lafee 3310 costs just Rs. 600 The Lafee 3310 is listed on this retailer's website at 35 AED (approx. Rs. 600). If course, this device is yet to go on sale in India, but if you have plans to to buy the Nokia 3310, you can get similar devices at a much cheaper cost.