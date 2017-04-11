LastPass teases what to expect with Android O’s Autofill API

Android O is just a few days away from the official release and the developers are working day and night to give us better and more optimized version of the apps. Recently, one developer who is working on the Last Pass is has posted details about it on what to expect when Android O launches this year.

For the uninitiated, the LastPass is a password management tool that allows users to securely store passwords and other key information.

Autofill More than Passwords

One of the most exciting parts of Android O is the Autofill API's. In the upcoming iteration, users don’t have to spend time typing lengthy passwords in browser or apps as, Autofill APIs are going to let us save even more, time on your Android device.

This Autofill Framework saves the information and addresses as you come across them. If that information stored in your vault, it will fill automatically.

For an example let’s say you’re treating yourself to a new pair of headphones. You open the Amazon app, and to sign in, you’ll just tap on the screen to unlock LastPass and we’ll show you the matching sites in your vault. You find the right headphones, put them in your cart, and go to checkout.

Do you want to ship them to work, or to the house? Tap again, and we’ll present you with the addresses you’ve stored in LastPass. Which credit card do you want to use? Tap again, choose your Amazon Visa, and voila, you’re two days away from new headphones.

Performance and Security Improvements

In addition to that LastPass relies on Android’s accessibility features to identify password fields in order to fill automatically. This accessibility approach has two drawbacks -- it is more processor-intensive, counteracting the time we want to save our users, and it requires extra permissions.