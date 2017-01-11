Latest Android Distribution chart shows Android Froyo is dead

Android, the popular mobile operating system that is widely known for the customizations it offers recently updated to Android 7.1.1 Nougat. As everyone might be aware of the fact that Google officially manages the operating system and releases a new iteration every year with some tweaks.

As usual, Google updated their monthly distribution chart for the month of December, and it is clear that Android Froyo released back in May 2010 is almost gone as it is not listed in the graph. This means that Froyo is present on devices less than 0.1 percent, which is a good thing to see.

Some people are still stuck on the Android Gingerbread and Ice Cream Sandwich as both the iterations combined share 2.1 percent of the market. That said, the numbers are slowly declining with every month as both the iterations were present on nearly 2.5 percent of devices.

Another interesting thing with the chart is Android Lollipop is still the most used Android version with a market share of approximately 33.3 percent, which is closely followed by Android Marshmallow with 29.6 percent. Android KitKat is still present on 22.6 percent of devices.

Google's latest Android version is present on just 0.7 percentage of devices, but the number will increase in coming days.

