Latest leak reveals the Xiaomi Mi 6 variants and specifications

Chinese smartphone firm, Xiaomi will surely be betting big on their upcoming flagship phone, the Xiaomi Mi 6. Leaks regarding the smartphone already started floating around the internet suggesting the complete specifications of the phone.

A new leak popped online today suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will come in two variants, one with a flat panel display and the other one with a dual curved screen, same as the Xiaomi Mi Note 2. That said, both the variants will feature the same flagship chip, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

Also, the leak revealed the specs of each variant. The flat panel variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6 will just feature 4GB of RAM, whereas the dual curved display variant will get 6GB of RAM and UFS 2.1 storage tech. None of these variants are said to feature dual camera, though.

Earlier leaked rumors suggested that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will come with the same 5.15-inch display, but the resolution might be bumped to Quad HD. We might see a 4000mAh battery backing the entire package.

Interestingly, the leak also revealed the pricing of both the variants. The flat panel Mi 6 will come with a price tag of 1999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 19,500) and the dual curved display variant might be priced at 2499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 24,500). The phone is expected to be unveiled on February 14.

