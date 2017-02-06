Lava 4G Connect M1 feature phone with support for VoLTE launched for Rs. 3,333!

Rumors were rife about the upcoming VoLTE supported feature phone release in India. Last month, we saw a talk of Jio's feature phone's design, but today, Lava has come up with their Lava 4G Connect M1 feature phone, which is the first of its kind to have support for VoLTE at a whopping price tag of Rs. 3,333.

There are not many specifications to speak about, but the phone has all the features which a feature phone has. It has a 2.4-inch display with a resolution of 320*240 pixels and is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core SoC and also has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. Also, if you want to expand the storage, you can do that by inserting a microSD card with capacity up to 32GB.

Also Read: Airtel rolls out 'Airtel Surprises' for all home broadband customers

The phone also has a VGA camera and has support for a torch light as well. A 1750mAh battery backs this entire package. Also, it is worth noting that the phone comes preinstalled with apps such as Facebook and other social media ones.

Speaking at the launch, Gaurav Nigam, Lava said as follows: "At Lava, we strive to think ahead of the curve w.r.t product innovation and the launch of Lava 4G Connect M1 is a step forward in this direction. The launch of this smart feature phone, we believe, will create possibilities for users as they will now be able to consume digital content and even do digital transactions. Furthermore, a sizeable segment of feature phone users in India who use their phone only to make calls will now be able to access the internet; to their advantage; and that too at affordable price".

Nevertheless, the availability of the phone hasn't revealed for now, but it is said that the phone will be available via all online and offline retail channels.