Lava A77 4G smartphone launched at Rs. 6,099

Lava, the local smartphone manufacturer has just launched a new smartphone in the country.

Dubbed as Lava A77, this smartphone falls under the budget category and comes with essential features that will deliver simplified user experience. As such, the smartphone has an MRP of Rs. 6,099, but according to some retailers the smartphone is retailing at Rs. 4,999. Further Lava A77 will be available in Blue, Gold, and Grey color variants.

Let's have a look at some of the features and specifications of the device.

Display, Processor, RAM and Storage Lava A77 comes with a 4.5-inch WVGA (480x800 pixels) display. The device is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core SoC which is coupled with 1GB RAM. Further, the handset has 8GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD up to 32GB. Camera and Battery As for cameras, the Lava A77 features a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, both featuring LED flash modules. Other features include HDR, photo timer, and grid. The company also says that A77's 5MP rear camera can shoot videos and capture photographs, simultaneously. Talking about the battery, the smartphone is backed by a 2000mAh removable battery. Software and Connectivity Options Lava A77 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the standard Android User Interface. The dual-SIM smartphone features connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, and Micro-USB. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer. The device weighs 160 gram.