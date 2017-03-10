Lava appoints Sunil Raina as Chief Marketing Officer

Lava International Limited, an Indian multi-national company in the mobile handset industry is committed to Government of India's 'Make in India' project and hardly working towards establishing the very first Mobile Phone Design Center in India. In between all this, Lava Appoints Sunil Raina as its Chief Marketing Officer on March 09, 2017.

Sunil Raina, presently the Sr. Vice President and Business Head at XOLO took over this position from Solomon Wheeler, who has decided to pursue his career outside Lava. Sunil Raina was associated with Lava for close to 7 years. As a successful brand builder with a strong marketing background and an experience of over 18 years, Sunil brings in the right expertise to lead this function at the company.

Hari Om Rai, Chairman and Managing Director of Lava International Limited said, "Our Company takes immense pride in the core strength of our leadership talent which is competent, collaborative and aspirational. We would like to thank Solomon Wheeler for his exemplary leadership and contribution towards building the brand Lava over the last 2 years. We wish him the best for his future endeavors."

Being the business head of Xolo, Sunil has successfully lead the company's growth and said to continue the journey, while additionally spearheading the Marketing and Communication function for Lava.

With Lava's renewed focus on brand, quality, innovation, technology and customer experience, his all-round business experience along with his deep understanding of marketing, might bring a bit of a change in company's roadmap.