Lava Iris 80 spotted on FCC; 2500mAh battery confirmed

Ever since the Chinese smartphone brands started grabbing a significant chunk of the market share in India, the domestic players started losing ground.

Lately, homegrown smartphone manufacturers have started launching impressive offerings those might help them get back the lost foothold in the market. Lava is one such vendor to have announced a slew of new smartphones including Lava Z10, Z25, A77, etc. Now, the company seems to be prepping yet another smartphone dubbed Lava Iris 80.

Also read: Lava Z10 with 3GB RAM is now available at Rs. 11,500

A device with the moniker Lava Iris 80 has been spotted on FCC, the U.S. regulatory website tipping that it could be launched anytime soon. The FCC certification database doesn't divulge a lot of details about the upcoming Lava smartphone except for its battery. From the FCC listing, it is clear that the Lava device in question might be fueled by a 2500mAh battery operating within it.

Also read: Lava A77 4G smartphone launched at Rs. 6,099

The Iris 80 is believed to be a follow-up of the Iris X8 that was launched back in 2015. The Lava Iris 80 is expected to employ 2GB or 3GB RAM along with a decent MediaTek chipset. The image leaked by the FCC certification database shows that there could be a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

Following its usual launch strategy, we can expect the Lava Iris 80 that is likely in the making to be an entry-level smartphone in the budget market segment. There are many worthy entry-level smartphones in the Indian market including the Xiaomi Redmi 4 and we know that Lava Iris 80 must arrive with capable features and specs to compete with these phones.

Source