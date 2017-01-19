Lava launches A50 and A55 entry-Level smartphones starting at Rs, 3,999

Lava the local smartphone manufacturer has just launched two budget smartphones in India. Dubbed as the A50 and A55, the devices have been priced at Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 4,399 respectively.

Currently, the devices are listed on company's official website and are available in Black and Silver color variants.

Lava's newly-launched smartphones feature a similar set of specifications. However, the difference is in the RAM as the Lava A55 packs 1GB of RAM whereas the A50 comes with 512MB of RAM.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 launched in India starting Rs. 9,999

Both are dual-SIM smartphones and sport a 4-inch WVGA (480x800 pixels) display. These smartphones run Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and are powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor. In addition, the smartphones come with 8GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 32GB via microSD card.

As for the cameras, the Lava A50 and A55 come with a 5-megapixel rear camera with flash, and a VGA camera at front. The smartphones have a 1550mAh battery and as per the saying of the company, it will provide around 9 hours of talk-time on 2G connectivity.

SEE ALSO: Vivo launches V5 Plus, V5 Lite smartphones; dual front cameras, Snapdragon 625 SoC, and more

Connectivity options include 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 2.1, A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Lava A50 and A55 both measure 123x63.4x9.65mm.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals