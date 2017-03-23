Lava will sell only 6 smartphone models at any given time

Home grown smartphone manufacturer Lava is going to sell only six smartphone models at any a time from now on. Rather it aims to strengthen its connection with offline retail stores.

"Instead of launching multiple handsets, we will focus on selling only six smartphones during any given point. Lava will focus on connect and visibility at retail stores," said Lava International Product Head Gaurav Nigam during the launch of two new dual-SIM 4G smartphones Lava Z25 and Z10. The company's new strategy is to give tough competition to Chinese players who have a lot of money.

Also Read:Lava Z25 and Z10 with 4G VoLTE launched in India, prices start from Rs. 9,990

"In terms of branding, we will focus on visibility at retail stores. We are currently selling through 1.2 lakh retail stores, and by end of this year we plan to have our products at 1.6 lakh retail counters, covering almost entire retailer base for mobile phones," Nigam commented.

He went on to say that all of Lava's handsets are now manufactured at its plants in Noida and expect to release the first smartphone of Lava designed in India.

"We have 750 engineers employed by Lava in China for designing phones. We recently hired 50 engineers in India, who are working on to design first Lava phone in the country," Nigam said.

He also said that the company has made the test criteria better for increasing robustness in the phones.

"We are promising our customers that the screen of Lava smartphones will not break due to fall. If it breaks within a year of purchase, we will give one replacement for free. We have also enhanced test criteria for moistures," added Nigam.