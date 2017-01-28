Lava X41+ with VoLTE support and 5-inch 720p display launched at Rs. 8,999

Lava, the Indian smartphone brand has launched yet another budget smartphone in India. Dubbed as the Lava X41+, the phone comes with support for VoLTE, which means that you can use Reliance Jio 4G SIM card on the phone.

The phone is priced at Rs. 8,999, but it has some outdated specifications on board. Speaking about the specs of the phone, it has a 5-inch 1080p display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and curved 2.5D glass on top of it.

Under-the-hood is a quad-core SoC, clocked at 1.3GHz and the company did not mention the chipset name. There is 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with support for storage expansion via a microSD card slot.

Optics-wise, the Lava X41+ has an 8MP sensor on the rear with a LED flash, and there's also a front-facing camera of 5MP to manage selfies. Connectivity wise, the phone comes with 4G LTE, VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, and an aided GPS chip. This entire package is backed by 2500mAh battery and boots Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.