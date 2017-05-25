Lava Z10 with 3GB RAM is now available at Rs. 11,500

By:

The domestic smartphone manufacturer Lava announced the Z10 and Z25 smartphones earlier this year. Now, the company has launched the upgraded variant of the Lava Z10 at a price point of Rs. 11,500.

Lava Z10 with 3GB RAM is now available at Rs. 11,500

Back in March, the Lava Z10 was launched with 2GB RAM and 4G LTE connectivity at a price of Rs. 9,990. The upgraded version of the smartphone comes with 3GB RAM for better performance and multitasking at a price of Rs. 11,500. Lava claims that this new Lava Z10 with 3GB RAM is also available for sale via the company's retail stores.

Also read: Lava Z25 and Z10 with 4G VoLTE launched in India, prices start from Rs. 9,990

Let's take a look at the other specs, features, and freebies of the Lava smartphone from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Free screen replacement

Free screen replacement

The Lava Z10 comes with a 365-day screen replacement policy. Under this policy, the users of this phone can get a free screen replacement within one year of purchasing the device. Also, the device comes with a 30-day replacement policy. If the users find that the device has any hardware damage, they can replace the same with a new Z10 within 30 days of buying it.

Specifications of Lava Z10

Specifications of Lava Z10

Apart from a higher RAM, the Lava Z10's upgraded variant has similar specifications as the original one. The smartphone is fitted with a 5-inch HD 720p IPS display topped with 2.5D curved glass. Under its hood, there operates an octa-core processor of unknown chipset paired with 16GB storage space that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

The Lava Z10 boasts of an 8MP main snapper with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with Spotlight flash. The main camera has features such as Night Pro mode and Bokeh mode too. The device gets powered by a 2620mAh battery.

 

Other features of Lava Z10

Other features of Lava Z10

The Lava Z10 has the latest multilingual keyboard with support for 11 Indian regional languages. The smartphone has support for OTG, 3-point touch, and smart gestures as well. The 2620mAh battery is accompanied with power saving features such as Super Power Saver mode and Power Saver mode.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!



Read More About lava | news | smartphones | mobiles

Other articles published on May 25, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers