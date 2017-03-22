Lava Z25 and Z10 with 4G VoLTE launched in India, prices start from Rs. 9,990

Lava has announced the launch of two smartphones - Lava Z25 and Lava Z10. These phones are priced at Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 9,990 respectively.

Both the phones support 4G VoLTE and the Z25 comes in Grey and Champagne Gold color options while the Z10 has been launched in Gold color. The availability of these phones will start from tomorrow, March 23. Initially, these will be available in Delhi and will soon extend to the other cities in the coming weeks. Both the Lava phones are based on Android Marshmallow 6.0 O. Here are the details of these new phones.

Lava Z25 specs are mediocre The Lava Z25 priced at Rs. 16,990 is given a 5.5-inch HD 720p display with 2.5D curved glass display. This results in a pixel density of 267 pixels per inch. The 64-bit octa-core processor at the core of this phone is paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage capacity. The storage can be expanded up to 128GB. A 3020mAh battery powers this phone from within. Lava Z25 seems to have a decent camera This smartphone boasts of a 13MP main snapper at its rear with Sony IMX258 sensor, f/2.0 aperture and PDAF. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with a similar aperture and 5P Largan lens. Both these camera modules have LED flash light. Z10 is a low-end phone The Lava Z10 is a low-end phone in comparison to the Z25. It boasts of a 5-inch HD 720p display and makes use of a quad-core processor under its hood. There is 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space that can be expanded up to 128GB. The entire packages gets the power from a 2650mAh battery. Lava Z10 imaging aspects The Z10 features an 8MP main snapper with 5-layer Largan lens and f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera is a 5MP one with f/2.2 aperture and 4 layer Largan lens. Just like the Z25, this one too has LED flash with both the front and rear cameras. Both support 4G VoLTE Both the Lava Z25 and Z10 support a wide range of connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, and other common aspects. While both SIM card slots support 4G, the same can be used only in one slot at a time. Moreover, the Lava Z25 supports Hybrid dual SIM in which the second SIM card slot can be used as a micro SD card slot whenever needed.