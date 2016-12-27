Leak Alert: Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Likely to be Water Resistant

Reports have been flying around the internet about various smartphones being spotted before their official launch. Moreover, leaks seem to be continually pouring in for the much-anticipated smartphones that will debut next year.

Joining the bandwagon is Samsung A5 (2017) whose alleged press renders have been leaked recently. As per the leaks, the earlier speculations that were speculated are confirmed and it appears like the smartphone will be launched in four color options such as Black, Gold, Pink, and Blue.

Apart from the looks of the phone, the leak also reveals the specs for the handset, as mentioned above. The new smartphone will be bringing certain improvements in terms of processor speed, camera, and battery capacity.

As per the reports by phonearena, Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) could feature a 5.2-inch display offering full HD resolution. The device will be powered by an Exynos 7880 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz and will be coupled with Mali-T860 MP4 GPU and 3GB of RAM. Furthermore, the smartphone will come with 32GB of onboard storage.

As for the photography department, the smartphone will likely feature two 16-megapixel cameras in the rear as well as in the front. In terms of power, the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) will be powered by a 3,000mAh battery. More significantly, the smartphone will come with Android 6.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

It is also reported that the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) will be USB Type-C based. And wait, there's more! A fingerprint scanner might also be integrated into the home button.

Additionally, the smartphone could also be water resistant and could include IP68 certification rating. Basically, what it means is that the device could be submerged in water up to 10-feet and for about 30 minutes without incurring any damage.

In another report by BGR, the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) is claimed to be priced around 2,699 Yuan (Rs 26,200 approximately).

However, amidst such developments we just have to wait until Samsung makes the official announcement next year at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas. Most probably, we could see the phone unveiled at the event along with the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) and the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) smartphones.

