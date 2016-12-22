Leak Alert: Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Clears Bluetooth Certification

Well, the news of Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) has been floating around on the web since October as there have been few leaks of the device. As such, the device was spotted at India's Import and Export site Zauba on various instances.

On the first instance, a detailed report of the website was found which revealed that a total number of 5 Samsung Galaxy J7(2017) with Model Number SM-J727V were imported to India.

On December 1st, the Samsung Galaxy J7(2017) was spotted again on the website and this time the device had cleared Wi-Fi certification. Further, as per the details on the Wi-Fi certificate it also clearly showed that the device was running the latest Android 7.0 version out-of-the-box.

And yet again the smartphone is making rounds on the internet as new reports are flying in suggesting that the smartphone which was spotted on India's import/export tracking website Zauba earlier, has now been certified by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG).

The device which has been spotted also carries a model number of SM-J727V.

There is little detail about the specs of the device. But according to whatever that has been revealed in the rumors, the device is powered by an Exynos chipset and sports a 5.5-inch full HD display. The smartphone has a 3GB RAM, while the camera department is handled by a 13MP/5MP combo. Additionally, the handset packs in a 3,000mAh battery.

