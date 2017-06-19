Leak shows Moto Z2 Play running ZUI

The Motorola Moto Z2 Play was recently released in India with the price tag of Rs. 27,999. The smartphone is basically the sleeker and faster version of the Moto Z Play.

The mid-range smartphone features a sleek metal design and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. It supports a variety of first and second generation Moto Mods and sports a 12MP primary camera that has dual pixel phase detection and can also record videos in 4K format. Besides, the Moto Z2 Play is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 CPU and has 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal memory.

On the software front, the Moto Z2 Play arrives with pre-installed Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and like previous Moto handsets, it also offers stock Android experience which is certainly one of its key selling points. Now, according to a website called ithome.com, Lenovo is planning to introduce its own UI system.

So we may expect a Moto Z2 Play running a new ZUI version in the near the future. Unfortunately, it will be limited to only to the Chinese market. It is because in China customers prefer a customized user interface over the stock Android experience. Also, this could be a strategy from the company to breathe fresh life into its dead ZUK brand or its UI to be more precise.

However, this leak comes with no solid evidence to back up its claims. We say this as the user could have installed the ZUI ROM after buying the phone. In any case, we hope Lenovo will let us know about this in the following days.