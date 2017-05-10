Leaked hands-on images of Galaxy Note 7R confirms smaller battery

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco hasn't stopped to the company to put an end to the Galaxy Note series. In fact, the South Korean giant is all set to release the refurbished model of the Galaxy Note 7 in June. Rumors have it, it will be made available in the other markets as well soon after that. A few days back, the device received the FCC certification in the US.

The Galaxy Note 7R is speculated to come with a smaller battery than the original Note 7 that was unveiled yesteryear. Now, a fresh set of hands-on images that have popped up indicates the same thing. The company has redesigned the and cut down the battery size to keep the phone from exploding. According to an image leaked by TecnoBuffalo, the refurbished model of Note 7 is going to pack a 3200mAh battery inside.

It further reveals that the device will run on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Rest of the specifications of will remain unchanged. So the Note 7R will sport a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass for better protection. It will be fueled by an Exynos 8890 Octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM.

Storage-wise, the device will have 64GB of native storage face, which is further expandable up to 256GB. Coming to the optics, the Samsung Galaxy Note 7R will feature a 12MP primary shooter as well as a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The original Galaxy Note 7 was launched for 988,900 won (approx. $870/ Rs. 56,000). The Galaxy Note 7R is touted to be priced at 700,000 won (approx. $620/ Rs. 40,000). If this turns out to be true, the refurbished unit will be much cheaper than the original one.