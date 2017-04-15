Leaked image of alleged Oppo R11 reveal dual camera setup

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is said to be working on a new smartphone with dual rear camera setup. Reportedly, the upcoming device is going to be called R11 when it gets launched. It was even spotted on a benchmark listing a few days ago revealing the probable features of the model.

Yesterday a new image of what appears to be the first hands-on image of the R11 surfaced online. Despite the picture being quite blurry, you can see that there are indeed two cameras at the back of the device. Of course, this is just a leak image and we can't guarantee you the authenticity of this shot. But, if it is a genuine shot then the company has definitely been inspired by the iPhone 7 Plus.

Now, talking about the features and specifications, as per the GFXBEnch listing, the Oppo R11 will sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display with the resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. Under its hood, it will be powered by a Qualcomm processor, which is most likely to be the Snapdragon 660.

The benchmark database further reveals, the Oppo R11 will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the device is said to flaunt a 20MP rear camera with autofocus and flash, while on the front there will be a 16MP selfie shooter.

On the software front, the Oppo R11 will be running Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box.

If we see Oppo's past patterns, the company will probably also come with R11 Plus alongside the R11 model.

