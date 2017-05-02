Leaked image reveals HTC U 11 specifications: No dual cameras

Last week HTC released the second teaser of its upcoming flagship phone the HTC U 11, which is slated for launch on may 16. There have already been too many rumors regarding the smartphone, now a new image revealing the phone's specifications has surfaced online.

The image specifically mentions that this is the dual SIM 128GB version. This means that there will be another native storage variant. According to the image, the HTC U 11 will come with a 5.5-inch. Quad HD display along with Gorilla Glass 5 for better protection. It will have 128GB of internal storage bundled with 6GB of RAM. The storage space can be further expanded up to 2TB with a microSD card.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 chipset. In terms of optics, the HTC U 11 will feature a 12MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.7, while on the front there is a 16MP camera for taking selfies and video calls.

Other features revealed by the image are HTC's BoomSound technology, 3D Audio recording, Hi-Res Audio, and HTC's Usonic active noise cancellation. The U 11 will offer support for dual nano SIM cards, Quick Charge 3.0, NFC, and dual-band WiFi. In addition to this, the handset is water resistant, certified by IP57.

Unfortunately, the image doesn't mention the battery capacity. The HTC U Ultra came with a 3000mAh battery, which was not sufficient considering the phone features a large 5.7-inch display and an extra 2.05-inch screen.

As seen from the image, the display size has been cut down on the HTC U 11, which could mean that it would pack the same sized battery.

