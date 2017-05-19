Leaked images reveal Meizu MX7 and Meizu Pro 7 design

Lately, there has been a lot of rumors surrounding the upcoming smartphones, Meizu MX7 and Meizu Pro 7. Now, a new set of renders said to be of these two devices has appeared online. As we have already told you that the Meizu MX7 is going to be a mid-ranger with some impressive features. On the other hand, the Meizu Pro 7 is going to be the company's next flagship.

From the looks of it, the design of the alleged Meizu MX7 is kind of similar to some of the other smartphones from the same company. However, the MX7 bears dual cameras on its back. The camera setup is arranged vertically and has a LED flash below it. You can also see the company's branding on the back. Up front, the device has a physical Home button, which seems to be the Meizu's mBack button.

Meizu Pro 7 Now, let's have a look at the images claimed to be of the Meizu Pro 7. Keeping in line with the current trend, the smartphone appears to have really slim bezels around its display. Usually, Meizu phones come with slightly thicker bezels compared to other phones. However, this doesn't seem to be the case here. The display of the device is also rounded at the corners. The mBack key is present and its right side holds the power button and the volume rocker. Rumored specs of Meizu MX7 The Meizu MX7 is said to come with a 5.5-inch full HD (1920×1080 pixels) display, along with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of native storage. The handset is likely to feature the Sony's IMX386 and IMX268 sensors on the back as well as a 16MP selfie camera. The MX7 will run on the Flyme 6 OS based on Android. Rumored specs of Meizu Pro 7 Coming to the Meizu Pro 7, it is speculated to flaunt a QHD (2560×1440) AMOLED display with 3D Touch. The device will have GB / 8GB RAM teamed with 64GB / 128GB inbuilt storage. If we pay heed to the rumors, it will be fueled by Samsung's Exynos 8895 64-bit Octa-core processor. The smartphone will have a 12MP rear shooter.

