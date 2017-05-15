Leaked images reveal Samsung Galaxy J7 Max specifications

It has been more than a year since Samsung launched its Galaxy J7. Now, by the looks it, the Korean electronics giant is planning to soon come up with a new addition to the Galaxy J series. Some images containing the features and specification of the alleged Galaxy J7 Max has been leaked online.

The photos, first obtained by Samsung Insiders, seems to taken from a product presentation. Unfortunately, the images don't reveal anything about the launch timeline or pricing of the phablet. However, we expect the device to launch next month. As usual, Samsung hasn't made any comments on this matter. Anyway, scroll down to know more about the Samsung J7 Max.

Display and cameras According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max is going to sport a 5.7-inch TFT display with full HD support and the resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. Coming to the camera department, the device is touted to come with a 13MP rear-facing primary shooter with a dual LED flash and an aperture of f/1.7. Up front, there will also be a 13MP selfie camera accompanied by a dual LED flash. In addition to this, the front snapper is said to have a Smart Glow 2.0 mode, which will help users take better selfies. Hardware The upcoming Samsung phablet is likely to come equipped with an Octa-core processor clocked at 1.6 GHz. Rumors have it, the processor will be none other than the MediaTek Helio P20 (MT6757V) chipset. As far as the memory aspect is concerned, there will be 4GB of RAM along with 32GB of expandable default storage space. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Max will employ a 3300mAh battery inside to keep the lights on. Software and other details The leaked images suggest that the device will be running on Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max will add support for making payments through Samsung Pay Mini. It is being speculated that the phablet will feature a fingerprint scanner embedded into the physical home button at the front. Apparently, the J7 Max will be available in two different colors: Black and Gold.

