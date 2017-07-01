Leaked iPhone 8 cases reveal vertical dual cameras

The iPhone 8 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year. Already, it has been a subject of a countless number of leaks and rumors. So by now, we have got quite a fair idea of what to expect from the 10th anniversary model of iPhone.

Other than the design aspect, the camera setup of the upcoming iPhone has always been a major focus of the leaks. While it is kind of confirmed that the device will come with rear dual cameras, the setup of the sensors is not known. Some leaks suggest that the cameras will be vertically stacked while some rumors say there will be horizontally placed rear dual cameras. A fresh leak supports the former claim.

GizmoChina has just posted some cases said to be of the iPhone 8. According to the website, the have obtained the renders from a factory that manufacturers iPhone cases. As seen from the images, the cases come in various colors. However, all the cases have vertical cut outs for the cameras. So, unlike its predecessor the iPhone 7 Plus, the iPhone 8 will come with a vertically arranged rear dual camera setup.

You can also see the cameras are positioned at the top left corner.

Other than that, the alleged iPhone 8 cases also reveal that the device will feature a full-screen display. Another noteworthy point is that there is no cut out for the fingerprint scanner at the rear panel. This could probably mean that the iPhone 8 will arrive with an on-screen fingerprint sensor.

Well, we can't say for sure so let's us just wait for more leaks.