Leaked LG V30 mid-frame image confirms wireless charging feature

LG's upcoming flagship LG V30 is making the headlines for quite a while now. Every day we are coming across new information about the device. Recently, popular leakster @OnLeaks said that the LG V30 will be arriving with wireless charging support.

Now, a leaked photo that has surfaced on Slashleaks, is suggesting the same thing. The picture reveals the mid-frame of the alleged device showing the module for the wireless charging feature at the back of the frame. To recall, while the V20 didn't come with this particular feature, the current LG flagship LG G6 does have wireless charging support. However, only on the models sold in the US.

For implementing the wireless charging technology, handsets need to come with a certain type of design. For example, the LG V20 had a metal unibody, which may have prevented the phone from featuring wireless charging support.

On the other hand, its successor, the LG V30 is said to come with a glass back and a metal frame. So it is likely that we would get to see the feature on the device.

Other than that, the LG V30 is tipped to be arriving without the secondary ticker screen. Instead, the smartphone would feature a display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

As for the inner specs, the LG V30 has already leaked on several occasions and it has been said LG V30 will arrive with a display that is similar to the LG G6, Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB RAM and Android 8.0 out of the box.