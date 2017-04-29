Leaked molds of purported iPhone 8 show no fingerprint sensor on back

Seems like every day a new rumor concerning the iPhone 8 in popping up on the internet. Days back, we told you about the schematic diagrams of the alleged iPhone 8 that suggested the Touch ID sensor would not be housed on the back of the device. Now, a leaked image of the case molding that has surfaced indicate the same thing.

As seen from the image above, the case molding has no cut-out for the Touch ID sensor on its rear part. If the fingerprint sensor is not placed on the rear part of the iPhone, it could mean Apple has found a way to embed the Touch ID sensor into the OLED display. So if this information turns out to be true, the iPhone 8 will come with large glass display covering its entire front.

Also Read:Alleged iPhone 8 blueprint reveals dual vertical cameras and dual batteries

Previous rumors had also stated that the 10th-anniversary model will have minimal bezels around its display. Basically, the upcoming iPhone will flaunt a very unique and stylish design.

Besides this, the image further reveals that the iPhone 8 is going to feature virtually placed dual-camera setup on its back. It does not come as a surprise as almost every rumor has indicated the same thing.

Talking about cameras, many are presuming that the upcoming iPhone 8 will ship with advanced 3D cameras, which will be used for augmented reality features.

However, as with all the leaks, the authentication of this image can not be determined. So until Apple officially launches the iPhone 8, a string of such rumors are expected to emerge.

Source Via