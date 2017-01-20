Leaked production images of Huawei P10 confirmed the design

It is already known that Huawei is working on their next generation flagship phone, the Huawei P10 and is expected to launch the phone alongside Huawei P10 Plus at the MWC 2017, which was confirmed by a recent rumor.

However, today's leak coming from Slashleaks revealed the internal components images of the phone, which apparently confirmed the design of the upcoming Huawei P10. Going by the pictures, a hole can be clearly seen on the front of the phone, where the fingerprint sensor might rest embedded into the home button itself.

One of the prominent feature coming from the first leak is the presence of a dual camera at the rear. Yes, Huawei is expected to pack the same Leica certified dual camera on the back, which was earlier seen on the Huawei P9 and the latest production images confirm the same.

Earlier speculations suggested that the Huawei P10 will feature the same 5.2-inch 1080p display as its predecessor and the Huawei P10 Plus might get a 5.5-inch Quad HD display that has dual curves on either side of the screen.

The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are expected to be launched at the MWC 2017 on February 26. As we are nearing to the launch event, there will be more leaks coming out.