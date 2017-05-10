Leaked purported Meizu MX7 image exposes thin bezels

An image of the alleged Meizu MX7 has just surfaced online. It is the successor of popular Meizu MX6, which was launched last year. Needless to say, we can guarantee you the authenticity of this picture. So you are recommended to take this with a grain of salt.

Taking a look at the image, the device looks quite similar to other Meizu phones, shape-wise. However, unlike the previous Meizu models, it has quite thin bezels around the display, especially on the sides. We can also see the company's multifunctional physical button housed just below the display. Presumably, it will function as a fingerprint scanner as well.

The top bezel holds the earpiece and the front-facing camera. Another thing that has caught our attention is that the sides of this handset appear to be a bit curved. This means the display may come covered with a 2.5D curved glass.

Unfortunately, the rear part of the device has not been revealed from this image.

Coming to the specifications of the Meizu MX7, we have not seen many leaks about the phone. The Meizu MX6 comes equipped with a 64-bit Deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 processor, which makes us believe the upcoming Meizu phone will have the Helio X30 chip inside.

However, it can even carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor as the company signed a deal with the Chinese smartphone manufacturer at the end of 2016.

Since the Meizu MX7 is most likely to be mid-ranger, it will feature 4GB of RAM. Besides this, we don't have any other information about the features and specs of the phone.

