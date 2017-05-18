Leaked Samsung Galaxy C10 image reveals rear dual cameras

We have been hearing a lot of rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy C10 lately. The phone is touted to be first Samsung smartphone to come with a dual-camera setup. A couple of days back, a cutout of the alleged device was spotted online, which said the same.

Yet again, a new image said to be of the Galaxy C10 has hit the web. As you can see from the image, there are rear dual cameras with a LED flash in between. Apparently, the camera setup is vertically arranged. Other than that, the image shows the phone in a beautiful Rose Gold color. Now coming to rest of the specifications, previous leaks had suggested that the Samsung Galaxy C10 will pack the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 660 processor.

Notably, this recently launched mid-range chipset uses a 14nm FinFET process and offers 4K video capture and playback capabilities, along with 8GB maximum memory and Vulkan API support.

So based on these facts, it is speculated that the Galaxy C10 will come with 6GB RAM on board. Display-wise, the smartphone is rumored to sport a 6-inch display.

In addition to this, recent leaks have further revealed that the device would feature a Bixby button just like the Galaxy S8. However, there has been a confusion regarding the model number of the upcoming smartphone. Some sources say that it is SM-C9150, while some claim it to be SM-C9100. Now, which one is authentic is not really known.

Samsung has not yet disclosed anything about the Samsung Galaxy C10. In any case, going by the company's past patterns, this smartphone will be limited to the Chinese and Indian market.

