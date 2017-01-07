Leaked: ZTE Blade V8 Pro To Soon Hit the Indian Shores at Rs. 20,300

ZTE Blade V8 Pro launched at CES 2017 is coming soon to India.

By:

ZTE has been making headlines for quite some time now. The reason being ZTE's new launch - ZTE Blade V8 Pro, which was unveiled at CES 2017 on January 5. The Chinese gadgets maker took the stage at CES 2017 as the vendor finally announced its most-rumored smartphone, ZTE Blade V8 at a price tag of $229, which is approx Rs. 15,600.

Leaked: ZTE Blade V8 Pro To Soon Hit the Indian Shores at Rs. 20,300

As of now, the handset has been made available only in the international markets, and the company didn't mention a word about when it might hit the Indian shores.

However, although the smartphone vendor didn't reveal any information about the availability and price that ZTE Blade V8 Pro might come packed with, if the fresh leaks making rounds across the webosphere are to be believed, the smartphone will be made available at a tentative price tag of Rs. 20,300 in India, mentions MySmartPrice website.

SEE ALSO: List of 6GB RAM Smartphones That Are Available Globally

As for the international markets, ZTE Blade V8 Pro has already been up for pre-orders, and the shipment is expected to begin soon, maybe sometime around February. Since the estimated price of the smartphone has been leaked, and the handset is up for pre-orders, predictions are such that the ZTE can soon launch in India.

It should be noted that there has been no official announcement by ZTE on the Indian launch of ZTE Blade V8 Pro. As per the specs that the smartphone will come packed with, we had already discussed it in our earlier report, you can check them here.

Source



Gallery   |   6 Photos
ZTE Blade V8 Pro

Read More About zte | smartphones | mobiles | leaks | news

Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2017, 11:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 7, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers
Apps | RSS Feeds | Facebook | Twitter | Google Plus | Newsletters | Media | Sitemap | Feedback | Advertise with us | Careers | About Us | Contact Us
© Greynium Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.| Terms of Service and Privacy Policy