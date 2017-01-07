Leaked: ZTE Blade V8 Pro To Soon Hit the Indian Shores at Rs. 20,300

ZTE has been making headlines for quite some time now. The reason being ZTE's new launch - ZTE Blade V8 Pro, which was unveiled at CES 2017 on January 5. The Chinese gadgets maker took the stage at CES 2017 as the vendor finally announced its most-rumored smartphone, ZTE Blade V8 at a price tag of $229, which is approx Rs. 15,600.

As of now, the handset has been made available only in the international markets, and the company didn't mention a word about when it might hit the Indian shores.

However, although the smartphone vendor didn't reveal any information about the availability and price that ZTE Blade V8 Pro might come packed with, if the fresh leaks making rounds across the webosphere are to be believed, the smartphone will be made available at a tentative price tag of Rs. 20,300 in India, mentions MySmartPrice website.

As for the international markets, ZTE Blade V8 Pro has already been up for pre-orders, and the shipment is expected to begin soon, maybe sometime around February. Since the estimated price of the smartphone has been leaked, and the handset is up for pre-orders, predictions are such that the ZTE can soon launch in India.

It should be noted that there has been no official announcement by ZTE on the Indian launch of ZTE Blade V8 Pro. As per the specs that the smartphone will come packed with, we had already discussed it in our earlier report, you can check them here.

