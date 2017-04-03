Leaks: HTC U to include Edge sensor, Sense Link and enhanced camera

It is already known that HTC will be unveiling its flagship phone HTC U or HTC Ocean sometime in April. Ahead of its launch, quite a lot of rumors are seen online describing its specs and designs. Last Saturday, several images of a dark red colored device were also spotted on Twitter.

Some leaks also suggest that this device won't be having a curved display. Now the recent round of leaks says that the phone is loaded with edge sensors and optimized camera features in it. Edge sensor being the newest feature here, it allows the user to interact with the edge of the device to perform certain tasks. That sounds pretty interesting, though.

Users have to short squeeze this Edge Sense to turn on the Wi-Fi Hotspot or to launch Camera, HTC Sense Companion or Google Assistant. It also provides an option to long squeeze the edge. As mentioned earlier, this phone is said to have an enhanced camera with the advanced HDR setting. This setting primarily includes HDR+, Smart Video Zoom, 3D Audio and Hi-Res recording features.

It is also equipped with HTC BoomSound technology and HTC USonic feature. Since the phone does not provide an option for 3.5mm audio jack, it comes loaded with USB Type-C port. Another interesting feature included in this handset is a Sense Link feature.

This feature allows the user to handle his works on PC easily. One can connect his phone to the PC and start seeing the notifications there or he can copy and paste the contents from a phone or he can also continue reading any article which was being read in phone some time ago.

Other specifications which were leaked a few days back speaks about the basic feature of the phone. According to leaks, it is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and bumped with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

Like most other phones, the 5.5-inch WQHD display of this is protected by 3D Gorilla Glass 5. HTC U is said to run on Android 7.1 Nougat and backed up by a 3000mAh battery.

The connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. It is also featured to have a fingerprint sensor integrated into the home button of the device. However, the information regarding the resolution of the camera and the pricing and availability of the device is not yet known.

